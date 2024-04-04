Paul McCartney, Wriiter of ‘Blackbird,’ Approves of ‘Blackbiird’

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Paul McCartney, please give us your thoughts on “Buckle Bunny.” McCartney, the former Beatle and Wiing Wing, officially approves of Beyoncé’s cover of “Blackbird.” “I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place,” he wrote on Instagram. The song, retitled “Blackbiird,” is the second track on Bey’s album Cowboy Carter, and features Black country singers Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts. McCartney added in his post that he’d spoken to Beyoncé (over FaceTime) and told her it was a “killer version.”

In 2016, McCartney met two of the members of the Little Rock Nine, “pioneers of the civil rights movement and inspiration for ‘Blackbird.’” “Anything my song and Beyoncé’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud.” What we really need to know, however, is if he got the flowers, and what color were they?