Regina Hall to Run Around in P.T. Anderson’s Newest Movie

Paul Thomas Anderson is allegedly trying to go “more commercial” for his next movie, so he’s enlisting some big stars to help with his next marathon movie— hey, his last movie had a lot of running. Regina Hall will be one of his stars for his untitled film, which is set to begin production sometime this year, reports Deadline. If it’s anything like the Oscar-nominated Licorice Pizza, Hall better have some comfortable shoes ready to go (Alana Haim had to sprint around the Valley for a good portion of the movie!) However, Hall will not be running alone this year. It’s going to be an ensemble cast, so she’s bringing Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn with her on her jog— thankfully, Penn is familiar with PTA’s sprint. Allegedly, it’s going to be in a contemporary setting, so if there is going to be running, it’ll probably be in Hokas.