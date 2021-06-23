Peacock Is Finally Coming to Fire TV Devices

Illustration: by Martin Gee

NBCUniversal and Amazon have at long last achieved some manner of major corporation détente, meaning all the Fire TV users out there will at long last have access to Rutherford Falls (also the rest of the Peacock catalogue, which will be available once the service’s app launches on Fire TV–powered devices in the U.S. beginning tomorrow, June 24). NBCU and Amazon had been squabbling over various issues, including revenue sharing, for months, much the way NBCU bickered with Roku until last fall. Earlier this year, Peacock’s social media accounts were even suggesting that Fire TV users sideload the app in order to view content like WrestleMania.

Those days of amateur hacking are now behind us. Fire TV users will have access to Peacock’s library of streaming content, which includes Law & Order: SVU and Cheers as well as originals like Girls5Eva and and Lady Parts (and, with specific subscriptions, premium content such as next month’s The Boss Baby: Family Business). The timing makes sense with NBC gearing up to air the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to begin late next month. Earlier today, late-night host Amber Ruffin announced plans to cover the Olympics on the ground exclusively for Peacock.

The deal also includes a new distribution agreement that will grant access to NBCU network apps, including NBC, Bravo, NBC News, NBC Sports and Telemundo. Fire TV users familiarizing themselves with Peacock will find a free ad-supported tier, an ad-supported premium tier ($4.99 a month), and an ad-free premium tier ($9.99 a month) — the latter two of which include access to Peacock Originals like Saved By the Bell and Brave New World.

Amazon teased the announcement yesterday in a tweet that included a still from The Office, a show available on Peacock that’s popular with the kids.

