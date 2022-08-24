Peacock’s Getting Next-Day NBC and Bravo Shows in a Few Weeks

Streamliner At your service. Illustration: Martin Gee

Live from Peacock, it’s Saturday Night! Well, okay, not live, but NBC and Bravo program offerings will officially be coming to Peacock sooner than ever. The streamer has finally put the date on its plan to be the next-day streaming home for shows from the two networks: September 16. That’s your deadline to catch up on Saturday Night Live, The Voice, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Law & Order: SVU on Hulu. Those NBC shows and more will all be exclusive to Peacock Premium subscribers along with Bravo series like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Below Deck, and Top Chef, adding up to what Peacock calls “more than 70,000 hours of original, current, and classic movies and TV shows, as well as live sports, news, and events” being added to the streaming service. Content!

This announcement follows the news reported by Vulture’s Joe Adalian that NBC’s Days of Our Lives would be moving exclusively to Peacock, in a suspected effort to beef up its subscriber numbers, as well as other reports earlier this year that NBC and Bravo would shift to the service. On the heels of the NBC and Bravo news, Peacock also revealed a discount through the month of September for new costumers looking to upgrade from Peacock’s free tier to a premium subscription — the tier you’ll need to access the streamer’s next-day NBC and Bravo offerings. The deal gives newbies the service for $1.99 a month or $19.99 for a whole year. It’s a competitive markdown: 60 percent off Peacock Premium’s monthly and annual pricing; $19.99 also just so happens to be the cost of a single month of Netflix’s premium plan. What Hulu — which NBC and Peacock parent company Comcast has a stake in at least until 2024 — will do without all that content remains to be seen.