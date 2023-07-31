Natasha Lyonne and Judd Apatow Honor Pee-wee Herman

Paul Reubens. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Paul Reubens, best known for portraying the lovable, quirky, interior-design-focused Pee-wee Herman, died at the age of 70 on July 30. According to a statement on his Instagram the following day, Reubens privately fought cancer for six years. In a posthumous statement, he asked that any “expressions of sympathy” go toward Stand Up to Cancer or any organization that researches dementia and Alzheimer’s disease as an ode to himself and his late parents. Celebrities, including Natasha Lyonne, have taken to social media to thank Reubens and remember the kitschy wit that globalized the phrase “I know you are, but what am I?” Many of Herman’s peers and celebrity admirers commented on the post announcing his death. “This is devastating news,” Judd Apatow, a well-known comedy director, writer, and producer, commented. “We got to spend many years working with Paul on Pee-wee’s Big Holiday and got to see his genius and kindness up close. He made the world so happy! Some of the biggest laughs I have ever experienced was watching him perform live. He is irreplaceable. ❤️” English singer-songwriter Karen Elson also expressed her grief, saying, “Oh Paul. My heart breaks. Thank you for the joy, the laughs and making me smile on my birthday with your sweet messages without fail every year.” Actress Kate Flannery, best known for her work as Meredith on The Office, said, “He will live in our hearts forever! ❤️❤️❤️ #RIPPEEWEEHERMAN.” Camryn Manheim also commented on the post: “My heart just fell into a million pieces. I love you Paul. I have saved everyone of your Christmas cards and birthday wishes. You are a kind and gentle soul and I’ve always loved being in your orbit. Rest in peace my friend.” Dita Von Teese, a burlesque performer, wrote that her “heart is broken.” “I’ll miss the birthday videos and our trips to Super Walgreens,” she continued. “What a wonderful man he was.” “I. Am. devastated. Paul was my friend for decades,” Ricki Lake shared in the replies. “I can’t believe it. Almost nothing was more enjoyable than a meal with Paul. Rest in peace, my sweet friend. 😩😩😩😩😩😩♥️.” Sarah Sherman, Marisa Tomei, and Raja Gemini were also among celebrities in the comments mourning the loss. Below, tributes and remembrances for Paul Reubens from the stars who knew him.

Love you so much, Paul. One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is. ♥️♥️💔 #PaulReubens #PeeWeeHerman ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GMcBaEgWix — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) July 31, 2023

We absolutely loved Paul Reubens! Whether he was delighting audiences as the iconic Pee-wee Herman or being given the “Honorary Muppet Award” in Muppet Magazine in 1987, he brought a burst of joy, creativity, and laughter everywhere he went. pic.twitter.com/eMMNWg7QeY — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) July 31, 2023

Paul Reubens was like no one else - a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 31, 2023

Rip Paul Reubens. You always made me laugh. pic.twitter.com/BNoXcClSZG — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) July 31, 2023