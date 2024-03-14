Love Is Blind Alumni Trade the Pods for the Beach

Micah, Jess, and Izzy from Love Is Blind. Photo: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Netflix

Love Is Blind is over for now; we can all take a deep breath from the emotional whiplash we experienced in season six. A nice slow, deep… oh god, a new season of a Netflix dating show has just been announced. Can we get any rest? Absolutely not, but that’s the magic of TV, baby.

Perfect Match, a dating-style competition show where former Netflix reality stars get a second chance at love, brand deals, and chaos, is getting another season. Now with the ever-growing roster of reality coming from Netflix, Perfect Match has even more of an opportunity to serve by casting stars beyond just LIB, Too Hot Too Handle, The Circle, and whatever Sexy Beasts was. Here’s everything we know about Perfect Match season two.

Who’s coming back for seconds?

The first three hopefuls from the Love Is Blind universe were announced during the season 6 reunion, with an attempt to trick audiences into thinking that two of them might be together. Season 4’s Micah Lussier, who must’ve appreciated Sarah Ann becoming the new LIB villain, was a capital M mean girl during her time in the pods, making fun of other women with her BFF Irina. Karma came back around when she eventually got dumped at the altar by her fiancé, Paul. Seated next to her is Izzy Zapata from season 5, who was also left at the altar by his fiancé Stacey, who decided his financial woes and lack of proper dishware were too much for her. Lastly, Jessica Vestal comes from the most recent season, where she told Jimmy, who chose Chelsea in the pods, that he’s going to need an EpiPen when he sees her.

When does the matching begin?

Get set, Perfect Match season 2 comes to Netflix this summer.