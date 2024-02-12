Yeah, Peter Frampton Also Side-Eyed Past Rock Hall Nominations

“Listen, I screamed when I found out.” Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images

Despite a point in time where everybody in the suburbs was issued one of his albums with a sample of Tide, Peter Frampton didn’t receive his first nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame until this year — alongside contemporaries including Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Foreigner, and Kool & the Gang on the 2024 ballot. Frampton and his curriculum vitae have been eligible for the institution since 1998, and he tells me that, yes, of course he thought about the potential of “his name being put in the hat,” even if he’s harbored certain criticisms of the Rock Hall over the years. But his chance at becoming a nominee accelerated a few months ago when he participated in Sheryl Crow’s induction and went full guitar god onstage.

The Rock Hall will announce its official 2024 class in late April, and until then, Frampton — who now performs with the help of a chair due to a degenerative muscle disease — is embarking on his Never Ever Say Never tour across the country. But first, more pressing matters need to be dealt with. “The family will be going out for a celebratory brunch,” he says with a laugh. “I don’t drink, but I’m sure there will be some mimosas happening.”

Congratulations and a long time coming, sir.

Thank you very much. This isn’t the sort of call I thought I was going to have today.

What makes you say that?

Listen, I screamed when I found out. Throughout my life, I never really expected anything. I know a lot of other people have expected this on my behalf, and I appreciate them, but if it wasn’t going to happen, it wasn’t going to happen.

Who was the lucky person who told you?

My two managers. It was a tag team. They called me and teased that they had some great news. We think you’re going to want to hear this, Peter.

Why is this something you never expected?

Because I’m a realist. I’ve had a storied career. I’ve been up and down and up and down more times than a yo-yo. The Rock Hall has never been something where I’ve said to myself, I deserve this. I expect this. I’m not that kind of a person. I accept what I have and I’ve had such an incredible life because of my music and my fans over the years. Over the last few years, my social-media comments have been pretty incredible from fans and people in the business who were confused by the fact I wasn’t in. I have nothing to complain about. If you don’t expect it, it’s all the nicer when it happens.

Musicians have such a spectrum of opinions about this honor. Just looking at your fellow nominees, one band has been griping about their exclusion for years, another singer said she wouldn’t show up if inducted, while several others think it’s a cool and nice thing. I don’t believe you’ve ever talked about your views on the Rock Hall before.

I’ve had criticisms of the decisions of who should be nominated. On good authority, I know personnel have changed. The chairman has changed. It’s for the better. Things will be more realistic.

What were some of those criticisms?

Sometimes, about the nominations, I would just go, You’ve got to be kidding me. I’m not alone. Some of their choices have been pretty bizarre in the past. I’m not saying those people didn’t deserve to eventually be in, but they went ahead of other people that haven’t gotten in that should be. Right now we’re in new territory with the Rock Hall, which I’m very pleased about.

Do you have any theories as to why it took so long to get a nomination?

Not really. If it took this long, so be it. It’s not a done deal by any means — I still have to get through the voting. I’m absolutely thrilled that I’m going to be on the initial ballot for everyone to vote on. I don’t expect anything there, either. I’ll definitely be doing some “please vote for me” stuff on social media. I’ve seen others do that in the past, and I think that’s great. Let the public know what’s going on.

You showed up at last year’s ceremony and performed alongside Stevie Nicks for Sheryl Crow’s segment, which marked the first time you participated in an induction. Can you tell me more about this experience and what it represented to you?

I was honored to be asked by Sheryl, who I’ve been a huge fan of since she started out. Her first concert was one of mine, so there’s a connection that goes back a long way. I’ll continue to thank her for stirring the pot. She was saying, Look, this guy isn’t in, what do you think about that? That was her goal, I think. Also, I’ve always wanted to play with her and her band, and to have Stevie there — who I’ve known since the year dot — was a heady experience. I was thrilled to be a part of it. It was great to be there, I have to say. It felt like I was a part of the evening and we did a great job.

I feel it set off a chain reaction for your nomination.

It definitely played a part in this.

I know you also attended the 2006 ceremony — there are some great photos of you and fellow nominee Dave Navarro hanging out together. What memories of that evening have remained with you over the years?

Gosh, I’ve been trying to remember that night. I don’t have too many memories. It was a much smaller affair at that point in time. It was at a hotel in New York City. All I really recall is thinking to myself, Well, maybe one day.

Now that your snub has been vindicated, what other oversights do you think the Rock Hall needs to take care of next? Sheryl was your top advocate last year.

A lot of the nominees this year are no-brainers. Waylon Jennings is the name that comes to mind for me — Willie Nelson, Sheryl, and I thought about that at last year’s ceremony.

Do you know the Gallagher brothers? Any chance you can broker an Oasis reunion?

I don’t know them. I wish I did. That would be interesting to see if they would both agree to get on the stage at the same time. Oh, come on, boys. Life’s too short. Get back together.