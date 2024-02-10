Which P!nk Song Induced a Concert-Goer’s Labor?

That baby’s coming out, so you better get the party started. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

P!nk briefly halted her concert in Sydney, Australia on Friday, February 9, after a woman in the audience went into labor during the show. “Is it Alecia or Alex being born?” the singer asked, after realizing what was going on thanks to her crew’s attempts to mime the news to her from off-stage. But what P!nk song induced this concert-goer’s labor? “So What”? “Who Knew”? Maybe P!nk rocketing over one’s head in a harness is what does the trick? Nope, turns out the incident happened during “Our Song,” off of her most recent album, TRUSTFALL. “Congratulations! Wow, ‘Our Song,’ that was the one that did it. Wouldn’t have called that one! I thought it would’ve been ‘Get The Party Started’ or ‘Never Not Gonna Dance Again,’” she said from stage. This marks the second instance of a woman going into labor while at P!nk’s Summer Carnival tour, following a similar incident that happened at a July show in Boston. That baby was named Aycen Hart after the singer, whose married name is Alecia Hart. OB/GYNs should start playing “Raise Your Glass” in the delivery room…just to see what happens.