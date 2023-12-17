Pokémon Horizons Has Caught New Trainers

Pikachu has a new hat! Photo: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon has caught some new poké-tagonists for its new series, now that Ash Ketchum has completed his journey as the Pokémon master. Liko and Roy, students at the Indigo Academy, are beginning their quest dealing with training, making friends, and bonding with Pokémon… oh yeah, and some weirdos named the Explorers are trying to steal stuff from them. Liko has a special pendant necklace, while Roy unknowingly has an ancient pokéball with mystical powers. Luckily, they have their partner Pokémon Sprigatito (not Sbagliato) and Fuecoco by their side to protect them. Plus, they’ll meet Captain Pikachu— who’s different than Detective Pikachu; it’s got a new hat! Catch all the episodes on Netflix on February 23, 2024.