Netflix Is Pampering Us With More Episodes of Pokémon Concierge

They got our letters! Pokémon Concierge, Netflix’s stop-motion series about a spa FPBP (for Pokémon, by Pokémon), is back in production. Fresh off an Annie Award nom, director director Iku Ogawa told Variety that new eps of the feel-good spa show were coming to the streamer. “I am happy to let you know that we are now working on the new episodes for Pokémon Concierge!” Ogawa said in a statement. “Life at the Pokémon Resort continues. Please look forward to it! Let’s see which Pokémon will come visit as a guest this time!”

The Boys’ Karen Fukuhara stars in the show as Haru, a guest-turned-employee at a resort that caters to Pokémon and trainer alike. The spa employs Pokémon and also allows wild ones to roam the property, avoiding many of the class and colonialism issues inherent in the other best show about hotels — The White Lotus. Obviously a crossover with that show would be inadvisable, but what about a loving parody? A Pokémon is found stunned at the beginning of the new season, and we spend the rest of the show trying to figure out who it is? Detective Pikachu investigates? Maybe a Weepinbell voiced by Jennifer Coolidge? There are lots of possibilities.