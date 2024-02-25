Pro-Palestine Protest Disrupts Film Independent Spirit Awards

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Chants of “Free Palestine” and “Ceasefire Now” could be heard at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards, thanks to a small group of protesters with a megaphone. Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter captured footage of the protesters on Twitter, who appeared to be using a megaphone to blast a pre-recorded message. The protest began as Jim Gaffigan presented the cast of Jury Duty with Best Ensemble Cast of a New Series. According to IndieWire, a few attendees stepped out of the event to acknowledge the demonstration. Aidy Bryant mentioned them during her hosting duties, saying “We’re at the beach and people are exercising their freedom of speech.”

The protest got its biggest show of support from Fremont director Babak Jabari. When accepting the John Cassavettes Award, he said “There are people speaking outside. Whatever they’re saying is far more important than what I’m about to say.” Set Hernandez, director of Unseen, held up a keffiyeh during the presentation of the Truer Than Fiction Award, which he eventually won. This wasn’t the first Pro-Palestine demonstration at a film industry event, as a march for Palestine was attended by stars at Sundance.

“Free Palestine” supporters are disrupting #SpiritAwards while Jim Gaffigan is presenting best ensemble cast. Security does not seem to be able to quiet them as this continues…. pic.twitter.com/JotnDFtfeA — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2024