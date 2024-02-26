The Producers Guild Awards (Guess What?) Loved Oppenheimer

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In a shocking and frightening turn of events, the Producers Guild Awards awarded Oppenheimer the top award of the night on February 25. Stifle your surprise. Oppenheimer has managed a clean sweep of the 2024 awards season, winning the big award at the SAGs, the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, and now the PGAs. In the TV categories, the PGAs opted for the party line as well, mirroring the recent Emmy and Golden Globe winners Succession, The Bear, and Beef. The biggest excitement of the night came in the animated-feature category, which looks like it’ll be a two-horse race at the Oscars between The Boy and the Heron and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The PGAs went with Spider-Verse, aligning with the Annie Awards and diverging from the Globes. Below, the full list of winners.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Oppenheimer

﻿Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

American Symphony

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

Succession

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

The Bear

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Beef

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Welcome to Wrexham

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

RuPaul’s Drag Race