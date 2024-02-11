Taylor Sniffed and Travis Klawce Attend the Puppy Bowl

No sign of a dog that’s been dyed key lime green. Photo: Animal Planet

While everybody was busy monitoring every step of Taylor Swift’s underwhelming commute to the Super Bowl like the NORAD Santa Tracker, the Puppy Bowl was underway on Animal Planet. And following the NFL’s lead, the game was interrupted by shots to the crowd of “Taylor Sniffed” and “Travis Klawce,” who were enjoying from their very own box seats. Each pup sported their human counterpart’s respective numbers, with Travis wearing his Chief’s “87” and Taylor in her signature “13.” “It’s been reported that the sale of Klawce jerseys have doubled since they were first spotted in public. Quite the power pup-ple,” the announcer said. Who knows? Maybe next year Taylor Sniffed will play the Puppy Bowl halftime show. What exactly would her set list entail? Let’s imagine…

• “Barks Fly”

• “Dear Breeder”

• “Death By a Thousand Mutts”

• “great dane problems”

• “Kong Live”

• “The Crate War”

• “Safe & Hound”

• “Now That We Don’t Bark”

• “Vigilante Bit”

• “Dancing With Our Paws Tied”

• “Tim McPaw”

• “Today Was a Furry Tail”

• “I Did Something Wee-Wee Pad”

• “Treat Nothing”

• “Mutt!”

• “Don’t Tame Me”

• “mirrorBALL?”

• “boney island (feat. The National)”

• “Stay Stay Stay”

Sparks are flying on the #CelebCam at #PuppyBowl stadium! A certain power couple have been spotted watching the game from the stands 🥰 pic.twitter.com/tme18L9yZ5 — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 11, 2024