How Have Nickelodeon Stars Responded to Quiet on Set?

Drake & Josh cast members. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Nickelodeon stars are reacting to Investigation Discovery’s harrowing docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. In the midst of revelations that a dialogue coach sexually abused Drake Bell and allegations that producer Dan Schneider wrote lewd jokes for child actors to perform, former Nickelodeon stars have shared messages of support to survivors or have apologized for mocking survivors’ experiences. The four-part series zeroes in on the network, tracking child abuse at the hands of crew members, the sexual innuendos in Schneider’s shows, and accusations that the producer fostered toxic work environments on his many productions. It also focuses on Bell, who, in on-camera interviews, discloses that he had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by his dialogue coach, Brian Peck, while working at the network. All That and The Amanda Show actors also shared their discomfort on sets along with Alexa Nikolas, who previously spoke about her experience in a 2022 exposé of Schneider.

Amid the abuse revelations, Nickelodeon colleague Devon Werkheiser, star of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, initially mocked Bell’s testimony in a TikTok, only to apologize for his actions via tweet. Below, what the network’s stars have said about Quiet on Set so far.

Josh Peck, Drake & Josh

Bell’s Drake & Josh co-star shared an Instagram post addressing the revelations on March 21. “I finished the Quiet on Set documentary and took a few days to process,” Josh Peck wrote. “I reached out to Drake privately, but want to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets with the world. Children should be protected.” He added that he hopes “it can bring healing” for the victims and a “necessary change” to the industry.

Nancy Sullivan, Drake & Josh

Sullivan, who played Bell’s onscreen mom in Drake & Josh, sent a message of support on Instagram. “They weren’t my real kids, but I’ll always love them,” Sullivan captioned a photo of teenage Bell. “It broke my heart into a million pieces to hear just how much Drake was holding inside while we were working together. I was both devastated and proud seeing the man he’s grown into sit down on camera and bravely tell his truth.” Her message ends with the hope that “memories of the joy he had on our shows will someday greatly overshadow the pain” before “sending love” to the actor.

Devon Werkheiser, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide

The Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide star faced backlash on social media for his initial reaction to the docuseries. In a TikTok livestream, Werkheiser joked about the abuse revelations with Declassified co-stars Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee, who host a podcast together. “Daniel, we told you never to speak about that,” he told his co-host on March 18. “Get back in your hole, Daniel, and give me your holes!” He tried to pull himself together on the livestream, saying, “Sorry, we shouldn’t joke about this. We really shouldn’t. Our set was not like that.” The following day, Werkheiser apologized for his behavior on Twitter. “I feel horrible that my dumbass was even speaking about this without seeing it,” he wrote. “I watched Quiet on Set tonight and am horrified by the gravity of what Drake and others shared.”

So sorry to Drake. Gutted I hurt you. pic.twitter.com/WKzcOXL0p4 — Devon Werkheiser (@devonwerkharder) March 19, 2024