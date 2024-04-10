Quiz: Do You Know Who’s Actually in the Cast of If?

Photo: Paramount NZ/Twitter

Ahead of the film’s final trailer release, Paramount dropped a whole mess of character posters for If. From the twisted mind of John Krasinski, If is about a little girl who fosters relationships with imaginary friends, acronymed as IF’s in the film’s nomenclature. And good golly, this movie is home to a lot of imaginary friends. Each IF gets their own poster, and a tagline. An example: Bradley Cooper is Ice, a glass of ice water. His tagline? “Total thirst trap.” Ever since Jeffrey Katzenberg said “Let’s get that Robin Williams fellow in Aladdin,” kids movies have stopped being the domain of dedicated voiceover artists and has become more star-studded that Soho House. But just how many Hollywood luminaries are in If, and what weird little guy are they playing? Take this quiz and find out.

Are they an IF? We'll give you the celeb, who they play, and the tagline. You decide if they're from John Krasinski's imagination, or Vulture's. Keegan-Michael Key is Slime, a ball of green goo. Tagline: "He'll slide into your Dms." Real IF Fake AF This was kind of a gimme, as Keegan-Michael Key is in literally everything. Never bet against Keegan-Michael Key providing a supporting performance. Matt Damon is Flower, a talking Sunflower. Tagline: "He's a late bloomer." Real IF Fake AF Sure, Matt Damon's here. Why not. Hey, he did those Dunkin commercials. Matt Damon is in his "Why not?" era. Malcolm McDowell is Mick, a mouse. Tagline: "Thinks he's the big cheese." Real IF Fake AF Correct! Although now that Steamboat Willie is in the public domain, there's still time to make this cameo happen. Sorry, no, Mick is Malcolm McDowell's character in 1968's 'If....' Taylor Swift is Boa, a snake. Tagline: "She's got a bad reputation." Real IF Fake AF You're right, Taylor Swift isn't in the movie because she's busy doing everything else, ever. You'd think she'd co-star with her bffs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, but no. Jon Stewart is Robot, a robot. Tagline: "Resting Glitch Face." Real IF Fake AF Yeah, they really went with that copy. Yeah, they really went with that copy. Bill Hader is Sir Oink, a vaguely Shakespearian pig in a crown. Tagline: "Major Ham Alert." Real IF Fake AF Hader could have phoned this in from the final season of 'Barry,' but he did not. Sorry, no. BUT! Matthew Rhys is playing a vaguely Shakespearian ghost in a crown, so there's that. George Clooney is Spaceman, an astronaut. Tagline: "He needs his space." Real IF Fake AF Yup, it's a regular 'Ocean's Eleven' reunion over here. Nope, Clooney's in it. It's a regular 'Ocean's Eleven' reunion over here. Catherine Zeta-Jones is Whiskers, a kitten. Tagline: "Ready for a catfight." Real IF Fake AF Weirdly there is no imaginary cat friend announced for this movie. We said Ocean's Eleven reunion, not Ocean's Twelve!