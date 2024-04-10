Quiz: Do You Know Who’s Actually in the Cast of If?

Ahead of the film’s final trailer release, Paramount dropped a whole mess of character posters for If. From the twisted mind of John Krasinski, If is about a little girl who fosters relationships with imaginary friends, acronymed as IF’s in the film’s nomenclature. And good golly, this movie is home to a lot of imaginary friends. Each IF gets their own poster, and a tagline. An example: Bradley Cooper is Ice, a glass of ice water. His tagline? “Total thirst trap.” Ever since Jeffrey Katzenberg said “Let’s get that Robin Williams fellow in Aladdin,” kids movies have stopped being the domain of dedicated voiceover artists and has become more star-studded that Soho House. But just how many Hollywood luminaries are in If, and what weird little guy are they playing? Take this quiz and find out.
Are they an IF?
We'll give you the celeb, who they play, and the tagline. You decide if they're from John Krasinski's imagination, or Vulture's.
This was kind of a gimme, as Keegan-Michael Key is in literally everything.
Never bet against Keegan-Michael Key providing a supporting performance.
Sure, Matt Damon's here. Why not.
Hey, he did those Dunkin commercials. Matt Damon is in his "Why not?" era.
Correct! Although now that Steamboat Willie is in the public domain, there's still time to make this cameo happen.
Sorry, no, Mick is Malcolm McDowell's character in 1968's 'If....'
You're right, Taylor Swift isn't in the movie because she's busy doing everything else, ever.
You'd think she'd co-star with her bffs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, but no.
Yeah, they really went with that copy.
Yeah, they really went with that copy.
Hader could have phoned this in from the final season of 'Barry,' but he did not.
Sorry, no. BUT! Matthew Rhys is playing a vaguely Shakespearian ghost in a crown, so there's that.
Yup, it's a regular 'Ocean's Eleven' reunion over here.
Nope, Clooney's in it. It's a regular 'Ocean's Eleven' reunion over here.
Weirdly there is no imaginary cat friend announced for this movie.
We said Ocean'sEleven reunion, not Ocean's Twelve!