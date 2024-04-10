vulture quiz

Quiz: Do You Know Who’s Actually in the Cast of If?

By , a Vulture news blogger who covers comedy
Photo: Paramount NZ/Twitter

Ahead of the film’s final trailer release, Paramount dropped a whole mess of character posters for If. From the twisted mind of John Krasinski, If is about a little girl who fosters relationships with imaginary friends, acronymed as IF’s in the film’s nomenclature. And good golly, this movie is home to a lot of imaginary friends. Each IF gets their own poster, and a tagline. An example: Bradley Cooper is Ice, a glass of ice water. His tagline? “Total thirst trap.” Ever since Jeffrey Katzenberg said “Let’s get that Robin Williams fellow in Aladdin,” kids movies have stopped being the domain of dedicated voiceover artists and has become more star-studded that Soho House. But just how many Hollywood luminaries are in If, and what weird little guy are they playing? Take this quiz and find out.

Are they an IF?

We'll give you the celeb, who they play, and the tagline. You decide if they're from John Krasinski's imagination, or Vulture's.

Keegan-Michael Key is Slime, a ball of green goo. Tagline: "He'll slide into your Dms."
Matt Damon is Flower, a talking Sunflower. Tagline: "He's a late bloomer."
Malcolm McDowell is Mick, a mouse. Tagline: "Thinks he's the big cheese."
Taylor Swift is Boa, a snake. Tagline: "She's got a bad reputation."
Jon Stewart is Robot, a robot. Tagline: "Resting Glitch Face."
Bill Hader is Sir Oink, a vaguely Shakespearian pig in a crown. Tagline: "Major Ham Alert."
George Clooney is Spaceman, an astronaut. Tagline: "He needs his space."
Catherine Zeta-Jones is Whiskers, a kitten. Tagline: "Ready for a catfight."

Tags:

Quiz: Do You Know Who’s Actually in the Cast of If?