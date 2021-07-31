Humbly, Rachel Coster Deserves to Own a Sailboat

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

This week, I somehow convinced the illustrious, fashionable, always smiling Rachel Coster (Brooklyn Comedy Collective, Twitter, and now, in a meta way, Vulture) to sit down with me for a digital chat about how she’s doing in the late pandemic. She generously shared the best places to buy vintage clothing, expanded my frankly myopic understanding of whaling-adjacent towns on the eastern seaboard, and gave us an exclusive tour of the contents of her freezer. She also had an incredibly specific answer for what her dream credits, to be listed on future comedy shows, would be: “I guess I wish I had, like, a boat. Like ‘Rachel Coster (Has a Boat).’ I think that would make me so happy, to have a sailboat. […] I want Naomi Fry to follow me, or to be the voice actor on a children’s show like SpongeBob, or the creator of a show that everyone loves so much.”

You can find Rachel on Twitter at @RACH4_theSTARZ and Instagram at @rachelcoster.