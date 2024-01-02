The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Are Getting a Divorce

Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images

It’s only the second day of the year, but the Bachelor Nation takes no breaks. The Bachelorette’s Bryan Abasolo has filed for divorce from Rachel Lindsay, Abasolo and People confirm. “After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” wrote Abasolo on Instagram on Tuesday. Lindsay has not released a statement and is still using her married last name on social media. Vulture has reached out to Lindsay’s team for comment. The two met during Lindsay’s season in 2017 and tied the knot two years later. As recently as November, Lindsay spoke to E! News about their marriage and even mentioned starting a family: “I think it’s creating our own family unit and starting our own memories, our own traditions that both Brian and I had in our family. We have two different cultures, so I’m so excited to bring my culture—Brian, he’s from Colombia—and to create this unit together. I’m really looking forward to that.”