Will Rachel McAdams See The Notebook on Broadway?

Rachel McAdams is currently making her Broadway debut in Mary Jane, a new play by Amy Herzog, currently in previews at the Friedman Theatre. And coincidentally, just a few blocks away, one of McAdams’s most famous movies, The Notebook, has also made it to the Great White Way. The stage adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel began performances in February.

Ahead of Mary Jane’s opening on April 23 (a missed opportunity not to have it open just three days earlier), McAdams spoke with Broadway.com’s Paul Wontorek about the serendipitous timing, calling it “crazy.” It’s also apparently caused some slight confusion, including for her friend’s mom, who thought she’d be seeing McAdams sing and dance. “He was like, ‘Um, I don’t think you have the right show.’”

Rather than McAdams reprising her role, The Notebook’s cast features three pairs of actors who portray Noah and Allie over the years, but like film, rain still plays a key role. “I can’t wait to see it. I think it’s so exciting to see it take on a whole other life like this. It blows my mind,” McAdams said, before remembering what it was like filming the movie’s iconic rain scene, “It was a really powerful, stinging rain, so hopefully it’s a little bit gentler [on stage]. Where does it go?” With Mary Jane sharing a nearly identical performance schedule, there might be some waiting involved, but that’s pretty on-brand for The Notebook.