Save Me, Rachel Sennott Coming of Age Pilot, Save Me

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Girls and Sex and the City walked so Rachel Sennott could run. According to Deadline, HBO has ordered a comedy pilot from the Bottoms star, which she will write, star in, and executive produce. It’s about “a codependent friend group reunites, navigating how the time apart, ambition and new relationships have changed them.” It’s basically asking to have a codependent relationship with this show while we avoid our own personal problems. That is the societal role of an HBO show; she’s just following the steps others have paved for her. Sennott is recruiting Barry writers Emma Barrie and Aida Rodgers to help produce. Now, when will they announce Ayo Edebiri’s involvement?