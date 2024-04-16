Rachel Zegler to Play Juliet for Real This Time

Rachel Zegler just can’t stop, won’t stop starring as a star-crossed lover whose familial lineage prevents her from being with her heart’s desire, which ultimately leads to death. She’ll be making her Broadway debut alongside Kit Connor (Heartstopper) in a new production of Romeo and Juliet (this time called Romeo + Juliet, à la Baz Luhrmann), after becoming a breakout star when she played a version of Juliet in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. The production will feature a score by Jack Antonoff. Let’s hope he’s done the required reading and not just listened to his frequent collaborator Taylor Swift’s version of events in “Love Story.” The production will be directed by Sam Gold (Fun Home) and feature “movement” by Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!). The production will premiere fall 2024 at a TBA theater. Honestly, just throw it in Circle in the Square and temporarily rename it the Sam Gold Theater following Enemy of the People.