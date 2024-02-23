Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images, Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Tim Commerford, killing in the name of relatability, has no idea whether his very famous band has broken up or not. You can blame his instrument’s social status. The Rage Against the Machine bassist was asked about their presumed breakup in a new Rolling Stone interview, weeks after drummer Brad Wilk confirmed that they won’t be touring or playing live again. “I don’t know. I don’t get involved in that. I’m the bass player. I just wait for someone to tell me what to do,” Commerford put it. “Brad said what he said, but he’s one step above me. He’s in the number three spot. I am the low man on the totem pole. That’s all I can tell you. I’m the bass player. The bass players always are the last people to find out about shit like that.” RATM’s 2022 reunion tour was cut short after frontman Zack de la Rocha suffered an Achilles tendon injury; the band, except for Tom Morello, refused to attend their 2023 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which would’ve been cause for some type of performance if inclined. (“Like most bands, we have differing perspectives on a lot of things, including being inducted into the Rock Hall,” Morello admitted at the ceremony.) We’re unsure if Commerford said anything else — the guitarist drowned him out.