Ramy Youssef Shares Prayer for Palestine in SNL Monologue

If you’re looking for prayers, Ramy Youssef is the guy to call. At least among his friends, as he explained during his debut Saturday Night Live monologue, who typically turn to him when in need. “They call me when they’re in trouble because they want me to pray for them,” he said, before recounting two separate phone calls he got within an hour from friends asking for prayers. One was from Brian, who was in a custody battle with his ex over their dog, and the other was from Ahmed, who’s family was missing in Gaza. “So that night, I go to pray, and my prayers are…complicated. I’ve got a lot to fit in. I’m like, God, please, please, help Ahmed’s family. Please stop the suffering, stop the violence, please free the people of Palestine, please. And please free the hostages, all the hostages, please,” the comedian said, before continuing, “And while you’re at it…you know, free Mr. Bojangles, he’s a beautiful dog. I’m praying for that dog.”

