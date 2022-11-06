Randall Park Misses the ‘High-Stakes Decision’ of a Blockbuster Run

Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

With nostalgia ripe for televisual adaptation, it was only a matter of time before we got a Netflix show based at Blockbuster (ironically, one of the cultural institutions the streaming giant had a hand in taking down). With Blockbuster, Randall Park returns to sitcoms as Timmy, the reluctant manager of the video-rental franchise’s last location in America. When corporate pulls the plug, Timmy and his gaggle of misfit co-workers and friends — including Melissa Fumero’s Eliza, an alleged Harvard grad who returns to her Blockbuster job following a separation from her husband; Tyler Alvarez’s Carlos, a teen who dreams of being the next Tarantino; and J.B. Smoove’s Percy, who doubles as Blockbuster’s landlord and Timmy’s best friend — vow to save the store any way they can. Their schemes include throwing a small business-themed block party that ends in disaster and inviting a depressed former child star to host a Christmas meet-and-greet.

Park brings his goofy good-guy persona from Fresh Off the Boat to Blockbuster, evolving Timmy from a pathetic pushover to confident leader over the course of ten episodes. The quest to save the store instills in him a new assertiveness, inspiring him to stand up to his overbearing parents, call out Percy for taking advantage of him, and even flirt with the new employee at the hardware store across the plaza. The only thing for which he can’t muster up the courage is confessing his love to Eliza. “Even while reading the scripts initially, I was so invested in this relationship,” Park says. “My hope is we get closer to seeing something come to fruition there.”

What is your favorite memory of Blockbuster?

I don’t have a specific memory but I have a feeling, and that is one of excitement and anticipation but also chronic indecisiveness. I remember being in the store surrounded by so many options and not being able to choose a movie because it was such a high-stakes decision. Whatever you chose you were stuck with for that weekend! I distinctly remember always going back to When Harry Met Sally or Notting Hill or other movies I had seen 100 times but knew were winners no matter what.

Your character Timmy is somewhat reminiscent of Louis on Fresh Off the Boat — you’re both small-business owners who care deeply about your employees. What draws you to these characters?

I grew up with that. My dad had a one-hour-photo store, and similar to Blockbuster, it was the type of store the digital age slowly took away from us. His store became more and more difficult to keep alive over time as people got digital cameras and stopped developing film.

Both characters have similar sensibilities and are slightly socially awkward. How much of yourself do you bring to your characters?

A lot! Awkwardness is something that comes naturally to me, so there is definitely that throughline between those characters. Timmy is the closest thing to me that I’ve ever played — this analog guy in a 5G world. I’m the kind of guy who likes old things, who likes tangible things, feeling it in my hand.

Timmy starts as a bit of a pushover and then develops a backbone, setting boundaries with both his overbearing parents and his friend Percy. How do you describe the character?

He is initially resistant to change, resistant to growth, and really loves his community and his co-workers. He really wants to be liked, but he takes it upon himself to be more of a leader as opposed to just the boss everyone likes.

Did you and your fellow cast members discuss why and how these people ended up working at Blockbuster?

My character’s been working there since high school so it’s a bit of an arrested development for him; cut to many years later and he’s still working there. Tyler Alvarez’s Carlos feels like it’s essential to work in a video store because that’s what Tarantino did. The through line for a lot of the characters is this love of movies and the desire to just be around them. Then there’s others who could care less about movies but just needed a job.

This show reunited you with James Saito and J.B. Smoove. What was it like acting with them again?

I told the producers I wanted James to play my dad again because I love the guy so much. J.B. had worked on Fresh Off the Boat for a few episodes and we got along so well and kept in touch over the years. When I found out he was in talks to play Percy, the first thing I did was text him: Man, please, please do this. No pressure, but you gotta do this.

This is your second time leading a multi-cam sitcom. How does it feel, especially in a Hollywood landscape where Asian leads are still a minority?

It is important to me that people like me see reflections of themselves on TV and in movies. It’s also so fun to lead a show and play characters that are complex and developed, have a backstory, have a love life, have their issues. You don’t necessarily get that when you come in for a day as a guest. When you’re a series regular you get to be fully human.

Do you have a dream guest star for the show?

We’re a video store, so we could have anybody come in and rent a video. I would love Shaq to come in. I would love Diane Keaton to walk into our store and rent a video. Shaq and Diane Keaton, together!

If the show gets renewed, what do you hope is next for Timmy?

I’m really rooting for Timmy and Eliza. I hope to see them together one day. Really I just want what Timmy wants: for Blockbuster to thrive. Maybe Blockbuster could become a big success story again — at least in our TV-show world.