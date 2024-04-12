The Amanda Show’s Raquel Lee Bolleau Criticizes the Quiet on Set Team

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for VOX Media

Raquel Lee Bolleau, a former Amanda Show child star who was featured in Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, has shared her frustration with the team behind the hit Investigation Discovery docuseries. “They did the same thing that the industry always does,” she said in an emotional TikTok. “They get what they want from you and then they’re done.” In the three-minute video posted on April 10, she pointed to several parts of her Quiet on Set experience and declared that she is “done” with the industry. The docuseries, which delved into Dan Schneider’s tenure at Nickelodeon, included allegations of sexual abuse and harassment, racism, a hostile work environment, and more. Bolleau claimed that she was not told what type of documentary she was going to be part of, with no consideration for whether it would be “triggering” for her. She appeared in two of the first four episodes, and bonus fifth episode that aired on April 7 includes a clip of Bolleau alleging that Amanda Bynes repeatedly spit in her face during a skit — even when she wasn’t told to. But according to Bolleau, she was excluded from opportunities for further involvement. She was not part of a panel interview with former Nickelodeon stars in the fifth episode, and she stated in her TikTok that she was not invited to a “huge discussion” about the documentary regarding “where you are today and how we can move forward.” “You want me to share my story, but you don’t want to involve me in the actual narrative of change,” Bolleau reflected. A TikTok commenter expressed disbelief that a clip of Bolleau’s “trauma” was used but that she wasn’t allowed to “speak on it,” to which Bolleau replied, “Exactly!! Smh!!!” (Investigation Discovery did not immediately respond to Vulture’s request for comment.)

Bolleau is not the only person who has criticized aspects of their Quiet on Set experience. Last week, former Double Dare host Marc Summers claimed that the Quiet on Set producers “did a bait and switch” on him. “They ambushed me,” he said on the Elvis Duran Show. “They never told me what this documentary was really about.” He said he walked out after he was shown a video and learned the premise of the show. According to Summers, he was initially told he would not be in the docuseries, but was later informed that he would be included to show the “positive” parts of Nickelodeon. He also claimed that Quiet on Set “lied” about including a clip of him being “ambushed” and falsely made it seem like he knew Dan Schneider. In response, ID provided a joint statement from Quiet on Set directors Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz to NBC News: “We are clear with each participant about the nature of our projects.”