Not Everybody Loves a Reboot

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Ray Romano is telling his truth: he thinks most reboots aren’t as “good” as their source material, which is why you won’t see one out of him anytime soon. On Real Time with Bill Maher, he said the thought of doing one for Everybody Loves Raymond is “out of the question.” He explains, “They’re never as good [as the original] and we want to leave with our legacy as what it is.” Also, since the show’s finale in 2005, two important characters in the series have died: Romano’s on-screen parents. Doris Roberts, who played mother Debra Barone, died in 2016, and Peter Boyle, who played father Frank Barone, in 2006. While Romano is probably finished with the Barones’ story, he is still in the television world, starring in Made For Love and Bukis and the upcoming dark comedy No Good Deed. Recently he made his directorial debut with Somewhere in Queens last year. Maybe if making reboots isn’t his thing, directing movies can be.