How Do You Watch Raya and the Last Dragon?

Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon is the second movie to hit Disney+’s “Premier Access” program, following Mulan in September 2020. Premier Access is Disney’s answer to the conundrum faced by many movie studios — how best to present their new releases when movie theaters are shut down (or at limited capacity). It’s a little confusing, but we’re here to walk you through it.

When will Raya and the Last Dragon be on Disney+?

Raya and the Last Dragon was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on Nov. 25, 2020. However, when the Coronavirus pandemic scrambled movie release calendars, it was delayed to March 12, 2021, but Disney later pushed it up by a week. Raya and the Last Dragon will now hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on the same day — March 5.

So Raya and the Last Dragon is also playing in theaters?

Yes, where theaters are open, Raya and the Last Dragon is playing in them.

Do you need Disney+ to stream Raya and the Last Dragon?

Yes, Raya and the Last Dragon is only available to stream on the Disney+ platform, so you’ll need to pay for a Disney+ subscription on top of the Premier Access fee.

How much does Premier Access cost?

It costs $29.99 to watch Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+. That’s on top of the $6.99 monthly fee for the streaming service.

How long will you have to watch Raya and the Last Dragon?

Premier Access isn’t a rental program, so as long as you subscribe to Disney+ you (and/or your kids) will be able to watch Raya and the Last Dragon as many times and as often as you’d like. You won’t own the movie outright, though — if you cancel your Disney+ subscription you’ll lose access.

If I already got Mulan on Premier Access do I also have to pay for Raya and the Last Dragon?

Yes, Premier Access isn’t a subscription tier, it’s an individual fee. You’ll have to pay the extra $29.99 for each Premier Access title to hit Disney+.

When will Raya and the Last Dragon be available for free?

It’s technically not free since you’re paying for the Disney+ subscription, but Raya and the Last Dragon will be available at no additional charge on June 4.

What if I want to own Raya and the Last Dragon on digital?

While there’s no option to buy Raya and the Last Dragon on digital platforms like iTunes and Google Play yet, it’s very likely that it will be available soon. Mulan hit digital platforms a month after its Premier Access release date for the same $29.99 price tag, no Disney+ subscription required.

Will there be more Premier Access titles?

Disney hasn’t announced any, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see more Premier Access titles. The movie industry is still very much in flux, and it’s entirely possible that Disney will continue to offer Premier Access for its theatrical releases through the end of the pandemic — and beyond.