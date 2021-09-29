The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Seals of Approval

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Overpoured and Overboard Season 11 Episode 19 Editor’s Rating 2 stars * * « Previous Next Photo: Bravo

This week on our favorite show, Rich Women Doing Things, boy did the rich women do some really rich women things. They go wine tasting, which is something that they do at least once a season, and it’s about as exciting for the crew at home as reading the plot of a thriller on Wikipedia. But, hey, much like Cinco de Mayo does for white people, it gives them the excuse to get shitfaced in the middle of a random afternoon. They do paddleboard yoga at an empty resort pool, which is the rich lady-est shit we have possibly ever seen, and then scream when one of the rich ladies falls into the pool and ruins her perfect blowout. They play a game of Never Have I Ever on a chartered sailboat which includes questions about stealing, pegging, and anal sex, sometimes all in the same question.

The craziest thing about Never Have I Ever though is when Kathy is like, “Never have I ever … had sex in a doctor’s office.” Girl, that is way too specific. That isn’t a question; that’s just an admission. That’s like, “Never have I ever … blown the high school quarterback behind the school and then told his girlfriend about it the next day, and his name was Alex Sullivan, and he was blonde and his dick sort of bent to the left but was still nice and meaty. Oh, only me? Come on, ladies!”

Anyway, mostly what the rich ladies do is talk about Erika. At the beginning of the episode, the women go on a wine tasting tour in a trolley, and Erika stays at home to regroup. This gives them a chance to not only do some (spot-on, sorry) impressions of her but also to talk about her unbelievable story about Tom’s accident and her son stopping the burglary and then flipping his car over. Yes, no one buys this story. It just seems like something out of a movie, like too crazy to actually happen. And then Kathy Hilton leaves the wine tasting because she has a headache and says something to the effect of, “I have headaches now because when I was a kid, I was filming a Barbie commercial, and I got hit really hard on the head with a golf ball.” Seriously, if that come out of anyone else’s mouth, you’d spontaneously turn into the “Sure, Jan” GIF and never revert back, like that kid in your high school who took LSD and thought he was a glass of orange juice forever.

I’m not saying that Erika’s story is plausible. It sounds insane. But I understand the women’s impulse to believe their friend especially because Erika, while withholding, has never been a liar. (And just go ahead and call her one and see if you leave the room with all of your digits.) Dorit says, “We don’t want to push Erika too far, but you look like an idiot for not asking questions.” Absolutely and I think if the women have all these questions they should ask Erika about them, just like Geronimo for Kalamazoo surely will at the reunion. I know if she told me that story I would take out my skinny journalist notebook and start talking Rosalind Russel in His Girl Friday. “Kid, I have a million questions, see…” (This is just a reminder that Vulture no longer recaps the reunions, but I will be doing it in the Housewives Institute Bulletin, so sign up for that now.)

I think that the women, particularly Dorit and Sutton, do a good job of voicing all of the viewers’ questions and concerns in this episode. Like when Erika said that Tom did a lot of good for a lot of people and none of them are stepping up right now, Dorit and her 20th ‘90s raver hairdo of the season says in a confessional, “Yeah, but if he did what he’s accused of he did a lot of bad stuff too.” I feel that.

Even Kyle gets in on criticizing Erika in the confessional. When the two go to play pickleball, a gym class game that should come with a mandatory vasectomy for every adult male who plays it, Erika tells Kyle that when the divorce is finalized, she’ll walk away with nothing, and that she told her lawyer that she expects nothing. Kyle says, “Well, the most important thing is that the victims get their money.” Yes, she is right.

But all of this backtracking may be because they were kissing Erika’s ass so hard when they were hanging out at dinner one night. Garcelle said that it seemed phony, and Sutton says, “They want to prove that they’re her friend rather than ask questions,” and aptly compared the situation to what happened the previous season with Denise. I don’t know that it is exactly as they said it is. I think this is a group of friends seeing one of their own who is going through a tough time, but she was finally in a good mood. They decided to bring that out to give her a bit of respite amid all of the tumults that she’s experiencing. I don’t know how to be funny about this, so let’s just pretend that I made a hilarious joke, and we’re all laughing. Hahahaha. Oh, Brian. That’s a good one.

It seems like the women aren’t the only ones who want a little bit of peace and quiet. Erika tries, on several occasions, to smooth things over with Sutton and comes close to an apology. It seems like they are really on the mend until we get to their confessionals, and Erika is like, “I hate her. I was just doing this to not ruin the trip,” and Sutton is like, “Yeah, thanks for the apology, but I don’t trust her.” That’s why I think this will be a really interesting reunion because what all of the women have been saying to each other and saying to the cameras alone when they’re sipping Evian through a straw in front of a green screen is totally different.

When Erika apologizes to Sutton, she says exactly the right thing, that she’s going through a lot, she’s angry, and she lashed out and that she’s sorry for that. I just wish she could have followed that up with more sincerity rather than throwing it in the garbage like last week’s takeout. I think it’s odd for us Housewives fans because we’ve never really seen anyone so irrevocably hate a castmate like Erika seems to hate Sutton. She never tries to pretend like they’ll get along or work on rebuilding their friendship. She’s like, “Thank you, next,” and she stole Ariana Grande’s ponytail and added it to the back of a pair of latex pants.

Erika is acutely aware of the situation she is in going through this scandal very publicly. “If I look like I’m having too good of a time, I’m not remorseful,” she says on their three-hour boat tour, where the only storms are internal. “If I look a little too good, I have no shame. I want to have fun, and I want to laugh, but if I laugh too much, I get criticized for that, and if I hang my head in shame, then I’m clearly guilty of something. I can not win.” Nope, she can’t. Has she handled this perfectly? No. But how does one handle such a thing perfectly? There’s no playbook for this, and people will come for her no matter what she does. Lisa Rinna, the only castmate who has defended her throughout, says that “Everyone wants her to be like, ‘Oh the poor victims,’” but that her lawyers have told her not to because even acknowledging it might make her culpable somehow. I’m sure everyone understands that. I’m sure everyone can sympathize with her going through a hard time even though, yes, there are people out there going through an even harder time because of Tom Girardi. I’m sure that we can all open up our hearts and let all of the feelings pour out of us like the vastness of the ocean on which rich women can ride on a pirate ship with a blushing captain and an overworked chef and have the audacity to think that their shouting “I’m the king of the world” from the prow is somehow original. Good one, Brian. Hahahahaha.