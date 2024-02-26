Reba McEntire Doesn’t Need a Side Hustle

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

She’s a single mom who works two jobs, and one of them is not selling gummies online. Reba McEntire confirms that she is not leaving The Voice any time soon after coaching in the last two seasons and isn’t taking any part-time gigs in the meantime. She tweeted, “Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.” She’s got more important things to worry about than being accused of becoming a snake oil salesman; McEntire returns to the spinning chair on The Voice tonight for season 25. While looking into her legitimate business ventures, almost all the items are way better than gummies. Things McEntire is selling? Umbrellas, denim jackets, and cowboy boots. But if she did want to add anything else to her resume, I vote she relaunches her discontinued lip gloss.