Rebecca Ferguson Drops Her Own Blind Item

Who hurt her? Photo: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Deuxmoi is so 2023. What’s chic now is celebrities dropping their own blind items for fans to comb through and find someone to accuse online. On a February 27 podcast episode of Reign With Josh Smith, Rebecca Ferguson, who is currently promoting Dune 2, said she recently had a co-star who was so toxic she refused to act with him. “I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star, and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” Ferguson said. “And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at and I would cry walking off set.” Eventually, Ferguson refused to act opposite him, despite him being No. 1 on the call sheet, telling him, “You get off my set. You can eff off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.”

Ferguson specifically said it was not Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise and clarified that it took place within the past ten or 12 years of working. Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, Ferguson’s co-star in 2014’s Hercules, seemed to intentionally take himself out of the running. “Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit,” he tweeted in response to the event. “Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.” People who should be nervous about being on the Rock’s shit list include Jake Gyllenhaal (her co-star in 2017’s Life), Michael Fassbender (2017’s The Snowman), Ewan McGregor (2019’s Doctor Sleep), and Chris Hemsworth (2019’s Men in Black: International). We shouldn’t speculate further, but if you ask us [redacted for legal reasons].