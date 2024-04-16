The Real Housewives Franchise Won’t Be Caught Minkoff-less

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Wharton School’s Baker Retailing Center and Retail Leaders Circle

Crystal Kung Minkoff recently announced that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which leaves the Bravo franchise down one Minkoff … or does it? Per Deadline, fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff will be joining the upcoming fifteenth season of The Real Housewives of New York City. Ooh, are we getting a Scientology subplot? Now, we don’t know yet whether Rebecca will be appearing in the reboot full-time or as a “friend of.” A source close to production said that Rebecca’s been filming with the reboot cast — which includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield — but did not specify her role. Before you ask, as far as we can tell, Rebecca is not related to Crystal’s husband, though we suppose they could save the reveal of some distant shared relative for an it’s-a-small-world-after-all story line. But that doesn’t feel as likely as taking the time to do some good old-fashioned promo for her brand. Chasing the (hand)bag, if you will.