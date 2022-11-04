Rebecca Weiser Has Got the Liability-Insurance Hookup

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle on what was once mere text on a web page. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen). So we hope you enjoy our new and improved Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

This week, I sat down with Rebecca Weiser (Backyard Show, Power Suit, doing this interview while on the clock for her day job) for a virtual chit chat about pivoting to stand-up, backyard pools, and having a chair guy. She bravely took responsibility for single-handedly shutting down the Upright Citizens Brigade theaters, gave a glowing recommendation for the world-renowned insurance.com, and suspiciously iterated that she is pro-vaccine, twice. She also described her ideal day as a stay-at-home girlfriend: “For breakfast, I poach an egg and make hollandaise sauce and smoked salmon. I’m gonna go all out. Then I pack my husband’s lunch: another poached egg in a Ziploc bag. Then he goes away, and I have $5,000, so we’re gonna go to Gucci and we’re gonna get a handbag … Dinner time, we make a cocktail. I love the idea of a cocktail and a little nibbles board, a charcuterie. And then, of course, handstand sex.”

You can find Rebecca on Twitter and Instagram at @rebweis.