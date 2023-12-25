Santa has brought you a gift if you had a chance to watch Rebel Moon - Part One over the holidays and were itching to learn how it all ends— at least for the first film. Netflix released the teaser trailer for Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, the second half of Zack Snyder’s original world filled with epic fight scenes and destruction in their world. Kora and the surviving warriors prepare and train to fight against the Motherworld; who will survive the war? Starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, and Anthony Hopkins, this is the beginning of the Rebel Moon universe as Snyder hopes to make a third film in the future. Take off to another galaxy on April 19, 2024.