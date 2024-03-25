Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Rebel Wilson isn’t letting PR threats stop her from publishing her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising. So much so that she’s explicitly naming her former The Brothers Grimsby co-star Sacha Baron Cohen, who is reportedly featured in a chapter of the book about a negative experience in Hollywood. She confirms an Instagram story on March 24, who the “asshole” is, writing, “I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or crisis PR managers. The ‘asshole’ I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.” Last week, Wilson shared that she will have a whole chapter dedicated to someone in entertainment who was an “asshole” to her, hinting at Baron Cohen.

A spokesperson for Baron Cohen responded to the news in a statement to Vulture, writing, “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

This isn’t the first time Wilson has shared stories about her experience working with Baron Cohen. Writer Kayleigh Donaldson posted on Twitter two more times that Wilson has mentioned the same experience. The first was in an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2014, as noted in the Courier Mail: “Every single day he’s like, ‘Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?’ And I’m like, ‘No!’ Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me.’ Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious.’ On the last day I thought I’d obviously won the argument and he got a body double to do the naked scene. Then in the last scene…he was like, ‘Rebel can you just stick your finger up my butt?’ And I went, ‘What do you mean Sacha? That’s not in the script.’ “And he’s like, ‘Look, I’ll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it’ll be a really funny bit.’”

Rebel Wilson has been extremely consistent over the past decade in talking about what she experienced with Sacha Baron Cohen. Here are some tweets from 2017. pic.twitter.com/sJFNX4lcGo — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) March 25, 2024

Several years later, in 2017, Wilson tweeted a similar story without naming a specific person, writing, “A male star, in a position of power, asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room… Later I was threatened by one of the star’s representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting. I’ve told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual.”

Rebel Rising is out on April 2.