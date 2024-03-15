Reneé Rapp Calls for a ‘Permanent Cease-fire in Gaza’

Reneé Rapp. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp famously has no filter, and it comes in handy when making a political statement. After winning Outstanding Music Artist at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards on March 14, the artist took her speech as an opportunity to call for a cease-fire in Gaza. “We’re in a room of very influential people and very privileged people, which is exciting, and also it’s a huge privilege to be a part of that,” she noted. “Having said that, I’d like to take the opportunity to show support and call for an immediate cease-fire and permanent cease-fire in Gaza.”

Rapp’s statement comes on the back of Jonathan Glazer’s Oscars speech stirring up controversy and misquoting owing to his condemnation of “Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation.” Rapp ended her speech by saying, “Please continue to advocate for yourselves, continue to advocate for your friends, for your queer friends, and for those who can’t advocate for themselves.”