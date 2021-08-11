Reservation Dogs Recap: Meat Pies and Black Eyes

Reservation Dogs NDN Clinic Season 1 Episode 2 Editor’s Rating 3 stars * * * « Previous Next Photo: Shane Brown/FX

The second episode of Reservation Dogs kicks off with … well, an ass-kicking. At the top of the episode Bear, is jumped by members of a rival gang which causes him to spend the rest of the day trying to get checked out at the rez’s Indian Health Services Clinic. Indian Health Services clinics, IRL, provide medical services to over half of the estimated 5.2 million Indigenous peoples living in the U.S., especially those living in rural reservation communities. Episode writer Sterlin Harjo uses this bottle episode setup to take some time to flesh out some of our main characters a bit more and introduce viewers to the minutiae of the small town of Okern.

So, of course, let’s talk about the hilarious cameo by comedian Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota), whose deadpan performance brings out much of the humor in the bleak and dingy hospital setting. Schmieding is a writer and star of another Indigenous-led show, Rutherford Falls, which if you haven’t yet already seen would make for an excellent weekly pairing with Reservation Dogs. When Elora also ends up in the clinic complaining of stomach pains (caused by eating massive amounts of stolen hot chips), Schmieding’s receptionist character writes down that her issue is “something else,” a subtle reference to that time Native Americans got relegated to the “something else” category during a CNN breakdown of presidential election statistics (these “something else” votes, by the way, were key in flipping several swing states). Her back and forth banter with the Reservation Dogs throughout the episode is hilarious, and she rocks some amazing beaded earrings.

Another standout performance is Bobby Lee as Dr. Kang, the sarcastic and tired “everything doctor” (“toes, backs, assholes…”). After spending ten years working at the clinic and being stretched thin, Dr. Kang is a bit exasperated and isolated, personifying the type of character folks who grew up on the rez might be familiar with. Despite his short temper with the Rez Dogs, Dr. Kang seems to actually care about this little town, smiling as he smokes a cigarette and eats a bag of Flaming Flamers that he seems to have confiscated. Harjo is clearly drawing from experience in developing these kinds of dorky-yet-round characters, and it’s these little details that shine throughout the episode.

“NDN Clinic” also establishes Cheese as the most soft-hearted member of the group when he starts playing along after an elderly patient mistakes him for her grandson. Cheese can’t see because his eyes have been dilated during an examination, but he comforts the stranger nonetheless, going so far as to take her for a spin outside for some fresh air. On the rez, it’s not unusual for youth to refer to adult women and elders as Auntie, and Cheese’s plotline offers some moments of levity amongst the episode’s otherwise goofy setups. We also find out in a back and forth between Cheese and one of the nurses (played by Creek/Colville/Salsh-Kootenai/Cherokee actress Nathalie Standingcloud who also happens to be an amazing tattoo artist) that both of Cheese’s parents are dead and that he’s been living with one of his uncles who has a bit of a reputation amongst the women on the rez. It’s some great subtle character development that gives the episode a little sense of forward momentum, and I’m interested to see how Cheese’s home situation influences the group’s plans to run away to California. In the previous episode, we saw two different attitudes developing: Bear’s guilt over leaving the rez and his belief that the group is just running away from their problems up against Elora’s bitterness and desire to get out of Dodge. Cheese’s shaky family connections makes it seem like he’ll fall more onto Elora’s side, and the details we get in this episode clarify why he’s on board with the plan to skip town and head out West.

Not much happens in terms of the season’s larger plotlines in this episode — Bear, Cheese, and Elora wander around the clinic while Willie Jack shills her questionable meat pies outside — so it works best as an episode watched back-to-back with the more nimble series pilot (which makes sense, since the first two episodes were released simultaneously on Hulu). Aside from a couple of brief standoffs with rival gang members at the top and end of the episode, nothing really develops regarding the Reservation Dogs’ brooding rivalry with the other gang. Is the violence going to escalate and take a more serious turn? Will Bear’s mom shut down the whole gig? And I have so many questions about the mysterious bleach-blonde leader Jackie! At the end of the episode, we also see that Bear’s mother is the object of much male attention in town, made very clear by Dr. Kang and Big’s obvious attempts to snag her, much to Bear’s irritation. The second episode is a little quiet but serves to give viewers a little more insight into the reservation’s inner workings and push along a bit of character development, especially for Cheese.

Willie Jack’s Deadly Meat Pies

This episode is directed by Sydney Freeland, an Emmy-nominated trans woman Navajo filmmaker. Check out her feature Drunktown’s Finest for a more dramatic take on reservation life, and also keep an eye out for her forthcoming Netflix feature Rez Ball, which is currently in pre-production.

We get another appearance from Dallas Goldtooth as William Knifeman, and more and more this character reminds me of the ones Goldtooth used to play in 1491 sketches like “The Indian Store” and “New Moon Auditions.” It’s a welcome and silly takedown of the stoic warrior trope that’s long overdue. Let’s start taking bets to see how long it takes before he appears in one of Bear’s visions playing a pan flute.

“Okay, you could die, all right? Sometimes, Native eyes, they just fall out.”

This show is revealing that Zahn McClarnon — known for his more serious roles in shows like Westworld and Longmire — has amazing comedic timing! His line about “organ-tic” energy drinks was this episode’s laugh-out-loud moment, second only to his shouting match with Willie Jack (“We’re sellin’ meat pies!” “Well then go over there and sell em’! Shit!”)