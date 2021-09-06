Reservation Dogs Recap: Home with Dad

Reservation Dogs Hunting Season 1 Episode 6 Editor’s Rating 3 stars * * * « Previous Next Photo: Shane Brown/FX

Earlier this year, lawmakers in the state of Oklahoma filed legislation wherein they sought to establish a Bigfoot hunting season within the state. It’s unclear whether the law, which Republican State representative Justin Humphries introduced, was simply a publicity stunt designed to attract tourists to the state or whether lawmakers were fueled by an actual desire to capture the mysterious cryptid. Bigfoot may be the most studied and represented cryptid in the whole U.S., with representations ranging from the terrifying (The Legend of Boggy Creek) to the absurd (Harry and the Hendersons). This week’s episode of Reservation Dogs finally reveals the Muscogee take on a Bigfoot-like critter called Tall Man that, throughout the season, we’ve been told may be stalking around the city of Okern, Oklahoma. But while hunting and hairy tall men form the surface of this episode, there’s a bit more going on just below the frost line.

The sixth episode of the season is a detour into the life of emergent fan-favorite Willie Jack. After rousing her Dad, Leon, (played by Yaqui actor and comic book writer Jon Proudstar, whose stage name derives from the name of Marvel comic book character Thunderbird) up at what my own hunter father would refer to as “the butt-crack of dawn,” the two head out for opening day of deer season. Thematically, the episode focuses on family and grief, with Willie Jack and Leon slowly breaking open together over the loss of Daniel as their hunting trip wears on.

But quickly back to Bigfoot, or “Tall Man” as Willie Jack’s Dad Leon refers to him. In the episode’s cold open, we see that one year prior (which is roughly around the same time Daniel passed away), Leon had a run-in with a hairy, red-eyed figure while putting out some winter deer feed. The symbolism of Tall Man is a bit more opaque than what we saw in the last episode with Deer Lady, but Willie Jack suggests that the appearance of the being may be linked to her departed friend Daniel. This seems to hold up, as we see in another flashback a clearly distressed Daniel, on his way home from a night out with Elora, stopping to ask Leon if he needs any help loading up the truck. Daniel is obscured by shadows, and the way he steps out of the darkness does look a bit like the way Tall Man appears in the cold open, so I suspect that there may be something more to this parallel. As a Lakota viewer, I’m not familiar with the significance of Tall Man to Muscogee folks (again, proof not all Natives are the same), so if any of y’all have insights as to whether Tall Man might be some kind of omen, hit me up on Twitter — and thanks to all the folks who reached out to explain the Uncle Brownie owl eyes joke to me!

In any case, visually, the interaction between Leon and Daniel also parallels Bear’s ghostly interaction with a similar shadowy figure earlier on in the season. Sadly, at the time of Daniel’s late-night visit, we discover that Leon doesn’t seem to fully recognize that something is awry, and he later shares with Willie Jack that he feels guilty and wishes he could have done more to save Daniel. And, at the end of the episode, we see Tall Man again looking out from the forest as the two head out with their prize, leading me to believe this other-than-human relation may continue to play a role in the series.

While processing their grief, Willie Jack and Leon go back and forth over the Reservation Dogs’ plan to head to California. Leon, surprised by the news of the plan, voices support for his daughter’s choices, but he also seems dubious about the plot to leave home. It seems like Willie Jack wants to spread her wings, seeing more opportunity to do so outside of the rez, to which Leon responds that there are places she’s needed at home. In the end, Leon tells his daughter that people leave all the time but, in the end, they always find their way back to the reservation because, “This is where their people are — their home.”

“Hunting” is a bit too slow and a bit too quiet, given that the season only has eight episodes, but we do leave with a few more important pieces of information. For one, we know that Daniel’s death may be in some way linked to his relationship with Elora, although the details of their friendship (or romance?) haven’t been fully fleshed out yet. Additionally, we see Daniel under some severe emotional distress, and this coupled with the outburst he has while out hunting and Leon’s line that he couldn’t “…help [Daniel] in the way he needed to be helped,” it seems like these emotional factors may have contributed to his death. I can’t quite place it, but there’s something deeply troubling about the way Willie Jack’s face drops as Daniel is out there screaming at the deer in the woods — it’s a look that seems to imply that this is regular behavior for Daniel. Whether his death was an accident — or something darker — remains yet unrevealed.

And finally, in terms of whether Willie Jack is as serious as Elora about getting out of town, that’s also still totally up in the air. While she acts casual about the plan with her Dad, Willie Jack also seems to be harboring some sentimental feelings for home. This plus, she, like Bear, has a supportive parent holding on to her. Catching the elusive deer “Chunk” that she, Daniel, and Leon had chased together years earlier seems to provide Willie Jack with some closure regarding Daniel’s death, and she even tells Daniel’s memorial that, “Everyone wants to leave to California but … it’s really hard leaving everyone here. I dunno how you did it.” The line implies that she isn’t quite ready to let go yet, but with only two more episodes to go in the season, we will hopefully know the whole story behind Daniel’s passing soon enough.

Willie Jack’s Deadly Meat Pies

• Didja hear? Reservation Dogs has been officially renewed for a second season!

• Leon’s important Dad lesson? Always hit critters that run into the road: “Even if it’s a cute little puppy, you send that thing into the spirit world — you don’t how many accidents have been caused by people trying to swerve”

• A+++ marks for writing deep, character-developing dialogue for the Texas Ranchers characters, including the lines: “Mexicans. Investments. Cancel Culture. Wokeness. Government overreach. And don’t forget the gays!”