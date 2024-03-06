RHONJ Returns With More Money Woes for Teresa Giudice

Bravo dropped the trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14, and everybody hates everybody. Teresa Giudice hates Melissa Gorga obvs, but also Teresa hates her husband Luis Ruelas? “Louie pissed her money away,” an Unseen Housewife says in the trailer. Most people hate their long term partners. Danielle Cabral hates Jennifer Aydin. “You’re dirty,” Danielle says to Jennifer. “Everybody was right about you. You’re a piece of shit.” Speaking of pieces of shit, there’s going to be something called an ass shot during a party? And some sort of butt-tingling cosmetic treatment at Teresa’s house. And someone will have to explain to a grown adult that cis women don’t have prostates. So look forward to all that when Real Housewives of New Jersey comes back May 5.

