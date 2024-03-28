Jenna Lyons Will Promo Her Eyelashes on RHONY Again

Photo: Todd Owyoung/Todd Owyoung

Against all odds, Jenna Lyons is returning to Real Housewives of New York. After a season full of controversy among the girls over Lyons’s refusal to share the details of her life that the other girls gave up willy nilly, it seemed unlikely that the reluctant reality star would come back. But no, reboot sisters are sisters for life (or at least another season). Every girl who was part of Bravo’s rebooted cast of RHONY is returning for a second season on the show. Yes, Lyons will be joined by Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield for another year of food-based drama. If you love asking questions like “What restaurant did half the girls desperately not want to attend?” or “Do Pringles go well with caviar?” or “What do Ubah’s hot sauces taste like” or even “When will Sai stop complaining about the lack of food and simply unhinge her jaw to eat Erin whole?” then this is still the show for you.