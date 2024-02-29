The Comedy World Remembers Richard Lewis

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Richard Lewis, stand-up comedian extraordinaire and veteran comedic actor, died a heart attack in his Los Angeles home on Tuesday, February 27. News of his death broke Wednesday, and social media quickly filled with tributes. Lewis was known for his wit, but also his warmth and care for fellow comics. Former Simpsons showrunner Mike Scully wrote on Twitter about meeting Lewis at the Improv and saying he was a fan. Lewis thanked him and asked if he was also a comic. When Scully demurred and said he only did open mics, Lewis insisted that anyone who goes on stage and tells jokes is a comic. “He could’ve just said thanks and left,” Scully wrote. “Never forgot it.”

Lewis’ Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star gave a statement on his friend to Variety: “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.” Albert Brooks called Lewis “a brilliantly funny man” and a person the “world needed now more than ever.” Comedian Paula Poundstone posted a photo of her with Lewis and Robin Williams. Jimmy Fallon devoted a segment of The Tonight Show to his memory, and recommended everyone go watch his special, I’m Doomed. Below are more tributes to Richard Lewis, including ones from George Wallace, Mel Brooks, and Jimmy Pardo.

Ran into Richard Lewis in Improv bathroom 1982, said I'm a fan. RL: "Thanks. You a comic?" me: 'no, just open mics' RL: "Do you go on stage?" me: 'yeah' RL: "Do you tell jokes?" me: 'yeah' RL:"Then you're a comic." He could've just said thanks and left. Never forgot it — Mike Scully (@scullymike) February 28, 2024

I was so sorry to hear that we lost Richard Lewis. I will miss him very much. He was so funny, and I was so lucky to have him play Prince John in ROBIN HOOD: MEN IN TIGHTS. But I was even luckier to have him in my life. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) February 29, 2024

My hero has passed away. He’s the main reason I wanted to be a standup. I wanted to be half as good as him. I was honored to have been able to call him a friend for the past 20 years. https://t.co/ru075XLRFg — Jimmy Pardo (@jimmypardo) February 28, 2024

I never met a kinder, more empathetic comedy genius. He was so funny. And deep. As a stand up he was really iconic in the 70s. Cool, funny, self deprecating and hip. He was a friend to my parents and the whole Stiller family. As a kid i remember seeing him at the Improv and… https://t.co/0aRA3xLTGR — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 28, 2024

RIP Richard Lewis. A brilliantly funny man who will missed by all. The world needed him now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) February 28, 2024

Sleep well Richard…I’ll try to take good care of our face. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 28, 2024

On a sad note, the great Richard Lewis has died. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 28, 2024

So long, Richard Lewis. Truly one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/QtbaOLdxlL — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) February 28, 2024

Absolutely devastated by this news. Richard was my hero when I was a standup. I was lucky enough to get to know him and he was the most wonderful man. So supportive and kind and truly one of the funniest people on the planet. You will be missed, my friend. https://t.co/NX4G9i39xX — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 28, 2024