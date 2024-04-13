Rico Wade, Dungeon Family Founder and Atlanta Producing Legend, Dead at 52

Wade in 2001. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop producing pioneer of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, has died at the age of 52, confirms Wade’s family through his publicist to Vulture. Their statement reads, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of our son, father, husband, and brother Rico Wade. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a talented individual who touched the lives of so many. We ask that you respect the legacy of our loved one and our privacy at this time.” With Organized Noize, Wade produced and wrote hits like TLC’s “Waterfalls” and Ludacris’s “Saturday (Oooh! Ooooh!)”. Netflix made a documentary about the group in 2016, The Art of Organized Noize﻿; however, the film is currently unavailable to stream.

Organized Noize eventually came together with artists like Outkast and Goodie Mob to form The Dungeon Family, an artist collective that developed the Southern hip-hop genre in the early 1990s. “I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all,” wrote Dungeon Family member Killer Mike in his tribute. “I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya’ll.” There is no cause of death reported at this time.

Below is Killer Mike’s full tribute as well as words from Jack Antonoff, Open Mike Eagle, and more on the late producer.

had the honor to work with rico wade and organized noize on gone now. those few days in atlanta forever changed bleachers and me as a producer. rico was a lovely genius to be around - flying around the room looking for something wild. rico wade forever — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 13, 2024

rest in peace Rico Wade. Organized Noise made all of your favorite music. this is an incredible loss. — open michael eagle (@Mike_Eagle) April 13, 2024

RIP Rico Wade. Thank you for everything you gave us. Sad i never got to thank you in person. 🙏🏽 — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) April 13, 2024