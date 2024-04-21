Is Nothing Sacred? Rihanna Has Changed Her Iconic Profile Photo

Just gonna stand there and hear me cry? Photo: Neil Mockford/WireImage

In a devastating blow to tradition and all that we hold near and dear, Rihanna has changed her profile picture on Instagram. No longer is it the beloved and iconically simple stick figure doodle that we have all come to know and love over the many years it’s represented @badgalriri. Instead the doodle, which dates back to 2014, has been replaced with a Fenty Beauty product that matches the official brand account’s profile picture. But unlike the brand’s photo, the hand holding the product for Rihanna’s pic is still a doodle — giving us hope that the drawing lives on. Nonetheless, fans are mourning the loss of a picture that has been in our lives for so long and adjusting to the prospect of a life without it. Here are some of the best tributes and reactions to this devastating loss.

RIP to Rihanna’s avi, gone but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/R5o5YA91IP — ☈ (@TheMimiReign) April 21, 2024

rihanna changing her iconic instagram pfp to a fenty product… now this is where we draw the line pic.twitter.com/iwa1JvGxxF — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) April 21, 2024

Rihanna just changed her iconic profile pic to a fenty beauty product… we’re NEVER getting new music😭 pic.twitter.com/r4DcjUsi1Q — welp. (@YSLONIKA) April 21, 2024

WHAT TF AM I SUPPOSED TO DO WITH THIS TATTOO NOW 😭😭😭 ? https://t.co/90K9saklyr pic.twitter.com/JNpRPgZ4WF — ☈ (@TheMimiReign) April 21, 2024

Rest in peace to Rihanna’s iconic Profile . Gone but will forever be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/Cm34BkYmmM — b. (@RihannaServes) April 21, 2024