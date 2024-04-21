Is Nothing Sacred? Rihanna Has Changed Her Iconic Profile Photo

In a devastating blow to tradition and all that we hold near and dear, Rihanna has changed her profile picture on Instagram. No longer is it the beloved and iconically simple stick figure doodle that we have all come to know and love over the many years it’s represented @badgalriri. Instead the doodle, which dates back to 2014, has been replaced with a Fenty Beauty product that matches the official brand account’s profile picture. But unlike the brand’s photo, the hand holding the product for Rihanna’s pic is still a doodle — giving us hope that the drawing lives on. Nonetheless, fans are mourning the loss of a picture that has been in our lives for so long and adjusting to the prospect of a life without it. Here are some of the best tributes and reactions to this devastating loss.