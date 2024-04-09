Rihanna Wants Monica Garcia Back on RHOSLC

She may be bad, but she’s perfectly good at it. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Since Rihanna doesn’t have any new music coming out anytime soon, an Interview interview has to cover her other passion: Real Housewives. “I don’t get to watch a lot of TV anymore, but Housewives is always my priority,” she told Interview Magazine’s Mel Ottenberg, before addressing whether or not Monica Garcia should have returned to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. “I mean, if Tom Sandoval can come back, Monica should definitely be able to come back,” she said, comparing Vanderpump Rules’ Scandovol to the Reality Von Tease bombshell that rocked Salt Lake last season. This may be a blow to her Instagram mutual Heather Gay, who helmed the investigation that resulted in Monica’s expulsion, and whom Rihanna had previously DM’d, “I’m obsessed with you.” But sometimes you want to see your faves up against a worthy opponent!

The interview naturally then turned to the much-discussed friendship between the newly separated Kyle Richards and country singer Morgan Wade. Does Rihanna think they’re dating? “I mean, duh. Listen, I love Kyle. It’s weird commenting on her relationship because I don’t know the facts,” she said, before delving into the reality star’s perceived psyche like only a Bravoholic could. “I just feel like she was able to re-observe her marriage through a new lens. For once, someone else made her feel valued, made her feel like she was cute and quirky and fun and all the great things that maybe were taken for granted before. And that’s why I believe that there’s something with Morgan, because sometimes, it takes that for you to fight for what you deserve.”

Just this past December, Rihanna ran into Richards in her natural habitat, Aspen’s Kemo Sabe, where Ri ironically offered up advice on how to deal with people speculating about her relationships. “She said, ‘Next time one of these women want to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them, ‘Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I’m already renovated?’” Richards shared on Kelly Ripa’s podcast. Though, to Rihanna’s credit, she did draw the line at talking about vaping medium Allison DuBois’s prediction of Richards’s divorce: “I’m not getting into that. You messy bitch … That was really fucked up. The flashback of that.” Now we just need DuBois to tell us when we’re getting new music, though I fear the answer won’t emotionally fulfill us. Know that!