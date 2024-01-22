How Many Times Can You Say ‘Ripley’ in One Teaser?

Between Monica on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Big Barry in Saltburn, the past few months have not been short on obsessive people infiltrating the upper class with lies. But now they’re all put on notice, because the OG (well, if you don’t count Brideshead Revisited) is back. Ripley, a new miniseries adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley series, which includes The Talented Mr. Ripley, is heading to Netflix on April 4. Andrew Scott stars in the titular role, and if we don’t see him in neon-green swim briefs by the time the series is over, then what was this was all for? Although, that might prove difficult, because, based on the teaser, the series appears to be in black and white.

The teaser attempts to break the RPH (Ripleys Per Minute) world record. And with the final count, including written Ripleys, reaching six in just 50 seconds, quick math reveals that the total is 7.2 RPM. Not bad! Written and directed by Steven Zaillian (Schindler’s List, The Night Of), the series is set in ’60s Italy starring Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood. If this doesn’t get the fanfic going with the renewed determination, we don’t know what will.