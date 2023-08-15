Behind the Scenes on Riverdale, in Pictures

This month, Riverdale will air its last episode. The CW series that began as a sexed up, present-day take on Archie Comics is ending seven seasons later as a pulpy, genre-bending experiment — one that has sent Archie, Betty, Veronica, and the gang on a crash collision with cults, aliens, angels, and serial killers; imbued them with superpowers; and, finally, shot them back in time to the 1950s.

In June, New York sent disposable cameras to Riverdale’s core “teens” — including KJ Apa (who plays Archie Andrews), Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones), Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle), Casey Cott (Kevin Keller), Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz), and Drew Ray Tanner (Fangs Fogarty) — and asked them to take pictures of their last weeks on set in and around Vancouver. These photographs are the result.

They also sat down for a conversation with Vulture writer Rebecca Alter, sharing their feelings about how the show has changed their lives — and how they learned to roll with its anything-could-happen plot twists. As Sprouse said, “If you watched our show like you watch an anime, a lot of it would make more sense.” Read our conversation with the cast here ➼

A selfie by KJ Apa. Photo: KJ Apa

Melton, Apa, and Tanner hanging around in a wardrobe trailer. Photo: Casey Cott

Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch. Photo: Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart (left) and Casey Cott. Photo: Drew Ray Tanner and Lili Reinhart. Lili Reinhart (left) and Casey Cott. Photo: Drew Ray Tanner and Lili Reinhart.

Reinhart eating her breakfast. Photo: Camila Mendez

Charles Melton. Photo: Cole Sprouse

Reinhart and Petsch. Photo: Charles Melton. Reinhart and Petsch. Photo: Charles Melton.

Melton in the makeup chair. Photo: Charles Melton

Apa and Cole Sprouse on set at Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe. Photo: Lili Reinhart

Cott and Mendes. Photo: Charles Melton

Petsch (left) and Vanessa Morgan at Pop's. Photo: Drew Ray Tanner. Petsch (left) and Vanessa Morgan at Pop's. Photo: Drew Ray Tanner.

Apa and Sprouse get touch-ups from Tanner. Photo: Lili Reinhart

Apa and Melton. Photo: Charles Melton

Sprouse. Photo: Madelaine Petsch

Reinhart and Apa. Photo: Camila Mendez

Melton, Cott, and Karl Walcott, who plays Kevin Keller’s boyfriend, Clay Walker. Photo: Lili Reinhart