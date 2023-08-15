Behind the Scenes on Riverdale, in Pictures

This month, Riverdale will air its last episode. The CW series that began as a sexed up, present-day take on Archie Comics is ending seven seasons later as a pulpy, genre-bending experiment — one that has sent Archie, Betty, Veronica, and the gang on a crash collision with cults, aliens, angels, and serial killers; imbued them with superpowers; and, finally, shot them back in time to the 1950s.
They also sat down for a conversation with Vulture writer Rebecca Alter, sharing their feelings about how the show has changed their lives — and how they learned to roll with its anything-could-happen plot twists. As Sprouse said, “If you watched our show like you watch an anime, a lot of it would make more sense.” Read our conversation with the cast here ➼
A selfie by KJ Apa.
Photo: KJ Apa
Melton, Apa, and Tanner hanging around in a wardrobe trailer.
Photo: Casey Cott
Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.
Photo: Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart (left) and Casey Cott. Photo: Drew Ray Tanner and Lili Reinhart.
Lili Reinhart (left) and Casey Cott. Photo: Drew Ray Tanner and Lili Reinhart.
Reinhart eating her breakfast.
Photo: Camila Mendez
Charles Melton.
Photo: Cole Sprouse
Reinhart and Petsch. Photo: Charles Melton.
Reinhart and Petsch. Photo: Charles Melton.
Melton in the makeup chair.
Photo: Charles Melton
Apa and Cole Sprouse on set at Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe.
Photo: Lili Reinhart
Cott and Mendes.
Photo: Charles Melton
Petsch (left) and Vanessa Morgan at Pop's. Photo: Drew Ray Tanner.
Petsch (left) and Vanessa Morgan at Pop's. Photo: Drew Ray Tanner.
Apa and Sprouse get touch-ups from Tanner.
Photo: Lili Reinhart
Apa and Melton.
Photo: Charles Melton
Sprouse.
Photo: Madelaine Petsch
Reinhart and Apa.
Photo: Camila Mendez
Melton, Cott, and Karl Walcott, who plays Kevin Keller’s boyfriend, Clay Walker.
Photo: Lili Reinhart