RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: Up the Ladder to the Ru

It would be tough for any reality competition to follow last week’s smash of an episode. How do you top coming-out stories, one of the best acting challenges in years, a standout lip sync, and guest judge Ts Madison? Well, as it turns out … you don’t. This episode’s ’60s-girl-group challenge is a rock-solid concept that just doesn’t crystalize. While fun in theory, the muddled lyrics and basic choreography don’t end up being nearly as good a showcase for this cast’s talents as last week’s acting challenge. But hey! They can’t all be winners. Let’s get into it.

The Shangrulas

First up, the much-coveted Shangrulas. At the top of the episode, we find many girls vying for a spot in this group. Some fold quickly, reluctantly placing themselves in a different trio, but Daya Betty certainly does not. Daya has been “mask off” the last couple of episodes, seemingly signaling to both the viewers and her fellow queens: “Yeah, I’m high strung and annoying, and I will not be hiding it any longer.” On the one hand, admirable. On the other hand, annoying. When the casting Hunger Games are concluded, Daya Betty, Willow Pill, and Bosco are left standing.

The story line of their song is muddled, to say the least, but by far the most entertaining. The three sisters are being stalked by Johnny, a gross-looking old dude (who they think is hot), and in the end, he’s hit by a bus (which they also think is hot.) But it doesn’t stop there. Not only do the Shangrulas write the best lyrics, but they also manage to put together the best choreography. How is this, you might ask? Well, it turns out that our quiet little front-runner Willow Pill is a full-on choreographer as she casually drops in the confessional booth. Willow doesn’t claim a top placement this episode; suffice it to say, she’s not going anywhere soon. Eight weeks in, and we seem only to be scratching the surface of her vast skill set. Who knows? Maybe next week she’ll be doing jump splits.

When it comes to the performance, all three of the Shangrulas manage to be standouts (even Daya, as much as it might pain some to admit.) My favorite line comes at the end after the stalker is hit by a bus and Bosco tells us in a sultry purr that he looks “kinda like a big bowl of spaghetti.” (“That’s actually funny,” Michelle intones flatly. “You’re really funny.”) For the second week in a row, the judges positively reinforce Daya’s less than stellar attitude, and this week she finally claims her first win. Good for her, I guess.

The Rupremes

Next up, the Rupremes: Angeria, Kerri Kolby, and Lady Camden. If there’s one group I personally would’ve avoided like the plague, it would’ve been this one. Of course, Diana Ross and the Supremes are one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable girls of all time, and therein lies the problem. To choose RuPaul’s favorite girl group is to place yourself under a microscope. And to choose the Diana Ross track in said group? That’s equivalent to cutting open your own belly, handing the judges some forceps and some scissors, and saying, “Dissect away!” But Angeria does just that, seemingly without a second thought. But you know what? She pulls it off. Angeria takes Michelle’s direction well and manages to execute a more than satisfactory Diana Ross as the group step touches along to “My Baby is Love.”

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Lady Camden and Kerri Colby. Kerri, I understand. From what we’ve seen of Kerri thus far in the competition, singing, dancing, and writing lyrics don’t appear to be in her wheelhouse. She tries her best, but she’s frequently out of sync with the rest of the group, the lyrics fall quite flat, and her performance vibe is anything but ’60s songstress. However, I find myself disappointed in Lady Camden. A performer by trade, there is no good reason for Camden to fade as severely into the background as she does tonight. Early in the episode, Lady Camden realizes that the rest of her team is completely devoid of any dancing ability, and attempts to whip up some 2016 Dua Lipa–level choreo to teach them (think mostly arms and box steps.) This is smart: Lady Camden is savvy enough to know that it would only reflect poorly on her if her teammates were flat-out bad. But I don’t understand why she doesn’t take the opportunity to give herself more showy choreo for her own solo verse. Yes, I’m aware Mary Wilson wasn’t doing spinning splits on the Ed Sullivan Show, but this is Drag Race, baby! Take some creative liberties! But alas, we get nary a pirouette nor a pas de bourrée from Lady Camden, and Angeria manages to fully steal the show.

The Runettes

Finally, the Runettes: Jasmine Kennedie, Deja Skye, and Jorgeous. This is by far the most haphazardly assembled trio of the evening, and, ironically, the only person who wants to be in the group in the first place (Jasmine Kennedie) does the worst. While Jasmine ultimately gives a much more passable vocal performance than was foretold in the Werkroom, she still ends up being overshadowed by Deja and Jorgeous, who are able to successfully implement the classic RuPaul refrain: Play to your strengths.

For Deja, this means taking control of the choreography. Deja knows that Jasmine and Jorgeous both far outclass her in terms of dancing ability, but if she manages to take control of the choreo, she can not only minimize this distance but even use their strengths to her advantage. It’s a pretty damn smart move. Looking at the final performance, Deja does indeed appear to be the Ronnie Spector of the group. She’s center stage, she has the best lyrics, and the way the number is choreographed, Jorgeous and Jasmine often point to her so that our eyes are always returning right to Deja. Props where props are due.

Jorgeous has a much greater hurdle to overcome. The girl is fully tone-deaf. She can’t carry a tune, parrot a single note, or even mimic a rhythm that Michelle sings to her. In another stroke of genius (from Michelle in this case), Jorgeous talks through the number. It totally works. She speaks through her verses like a slutty Harold Hill dressed as a tiny Amy Winehouse, and the judges are none the wiser that they almost witnessed a full-blown disaster.

Jasmine, however, is unable to take the cues that her sisters seem to have grasped intuitively. Despite being a demonstrably incredible dancer, Jasmine is stiff tonight. While Deja and Jorgeous are able to infuse the (simple) choreography with some sexiness and personality, Jasmine appears almost robotic by contrast. The marks are hit a little too crisply, the downbeats are a tad too severe. If this challenge were a Turing test, I fear Jasmine would not have passed.

When we’re finally through with the night’s judging, the whole affair feels like a bit of a bummer. While I’m not able to dispute the judges’ conclusion, it’s still painful to watch Kerri Colby in the bottom, lip-syncing against her newly out trans sister, Jasmine Kennedie. Neither of their hearts appear to be in it (no pun intended), and so the lip sync makes for somewhat of a somber march toward a tough elimination. Despite Jasmine Kennedie’s point penalty for a lost shoe, she still manages to beat Kerri in the lip sync. Not even a chocolate bar can save her, and we watch Jasmine break into sobs as the sad trombone plays that all too familiar sliding, descending interval.

I don’t blame Drag Race for a tough midseason episode, though. Hard eliminations are a symptom of a strong cast, and it only speaks to the strength of our eventual top four. We’ve still got plenty of difficult cuts ahead, so steel your heart, reader!

Until next time!