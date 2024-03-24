Ryan Coogler Is Making a Prince Jukebox Musical Movie

Who’s going to play Mr. McGee? Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Ryan Coogler is set to produce a jukebox musical film featuring the music of Prince for Universal Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project has been in development since 2018 and has a script from Bryan Edward Hill, but the details — including the title, plot, director, and stars — remain under wraps. Its other producers include Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Universal Music Publishing Group chair Jody Gerson, with Proximity’s Rebecca Cho as an executive producer, THR reports.

The movie marks the latest Prince-project announced in recent months, with a stage adaptation of the artist’s Purple Rain﻿ film expected to premiere next spring. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and with a book from by playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, that musical will fittingly be making its world premiere in Minneapolis, Minnesota.