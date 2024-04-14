Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt Break Up with Barbenheimer on SNL

Ryan Gosling made it very clear during his Saturday Night Live monologue that he wouldn’t be talking about Ken. “Ken and I had to break up,” he explained, before conceding that he would talk about it a little bit…through song. But instead of “I’m Just Ken” or “Push,” Gosling opted to work through this split with a classic break-up song: Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well.” “I left my rollerblades in that big pink house, but I still got that fur coat and I’ll wear it right now,” he sang to the tune of the Swift song, before his The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt showed up to cut him off. “We had a whole Fall Guy monologue planned with a bunch of stunts, it was gonna be epic,” she bemoaned, telling him he has to move on. “But Emily, you were in Oppenheimer last summer…don’t you ever miss it?” he asked her, prompting her to join in with her own Oppenheimer-themed verses of “All Too Well.”

