celebrity couple randomizer

What’s This Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Nonsense?

By , a news writer who covers film, TV, music, and celebrities
We heard they like soda bread down in Ireland. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Leon Bennett/WireImage

Read to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” outro:

New couple dropped as odd as Tim and Kylie.
PR relationship, is that what I see?
Barry’s hot in Saltburn, I’ll admit it.
Who says a stepmom can’t put out a pop hit?

Tags:

What’s This Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Nonsense?