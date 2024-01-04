A Brother Breakup Is a Sad Affair

The Brothers Safdie. Photo: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

If Uncut Gems taught as anything, it’s that the breakup between brothers can be a true tragedy, potentially resulting in the appearance of Kevin Garnett and death. Hopefully that’s not what happens to Uncut Gems creators Benny and Josh Safdie. In a January 4 profile by Variety, Benny Safdie, the Mario to his brother’s Luigi, confirmed that he and Josh are parting ways. “It’s a natural progression of what we each want to explore,” he clarified. “I will direct on my own, and I will explore things that I want to explore. I want that freedom right now in my life.”

Sadly, this means that the Uncut Gems follow-up starring Adam Sandler and Megan Thee Stallion that’s been on Vulture’s vision board since last March is “on pause.” Nick was originally going to co-direct the film with his real-life Connie but, according to Variety, has not been part of the creative process. Still, we are lobbying for Safdie reunification, because they’re still the Sandman’s best bet at an Oscar nomination.