A24 Can Still Make Quirky Lil Movies Amid SAG Strike

Photo: Allyson Riggs/A24

While actors and influencers are trying to figure out what they’re allowed to work on, there has been some hope for clarity (and for some income coming in.) According to Variety, SAG AFTRA has approved actors to be able to work on 39 independent projects, including two A24 films, because they are not associated with AMPTP companies, aka Hollywood Studios. Two “family” films from A24 are still allowed to film under the waiver: Mother Mary, a pop star/fashion designer melodrama starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, and Death of a Unicorn, where Paul Rudd and on-screen daughter Jenna Ortega hit a unicorn with their car. Other not-as-quirky productions given the approval to employee SAG actors include: The Chosen, The Rivals of Amziah King starring Matthew McConaughey, and Bride Hard starring Rebel Wilson. A full list of waivered projects can be found on the SAG website, even if an injured unicorn might disapprove.